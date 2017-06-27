Mark Levin: ‘Now we have collusion. Democrats should be excited’

Author and syndicated radio host Mark Levin thinks Democrats should be celebrating the discovery of apparent collusion with the Russian government after all.

Though that collusion was by their own former president.

Levin, the former Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese in the Ronald Reagan administration, spoke about the proof of collusion between former President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday, discussing reports that Obama knew about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election as early as August, but did nothing because he expected Hillary Clinton to win.

“Now we do have proof of collusion, within the Obama administration,” Levin told host Sean Hannity. “Various departments and agencies involved in intelligence and law enforcement covered this up to keep it from the American people.”

