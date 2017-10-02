Mark Zuckerberg Asks For Forgiveness Amid Russian Ad Probe

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who days after the U.S. presidential election called “crazy” the idea that fake news on the social network influenced the election results, has apologized and asked for forgiveness.

In a Facebook post Saturday night to mark the end of Yom Kippur, Zuckerberg said: “For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness and I will work to do better.”

The CEO’s comments come as his company said it would turn over 3,000 Russian-linked ads to Congress on Monday. The company is under pressure to share more about what it knows after it disclosed in September that it had found fake accounts and pages that had spent about $100,000 on divisive political ads on the social network from June 2015 to May 2017.

