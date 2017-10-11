Skip to content
Mark Zuckerberg Pretends To Help Puerto Rico
Zuckerberg “visits” Puerto Rico in a virtual reality tour of the devastated island
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
October 11, 2017
Comments
Inhuman creep Mark Zuckerberg takes us on a happy little virtual trip to devastated Puerto Rico.
