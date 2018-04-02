Gerald Celente explains how the markets are overvalued and discusses Trump’s war with Amazon.


Related Articles

China hits back at Trump, slaps new tariffs on U.S. goods worth up to $3 billion

China hits back at Trump, slaps new tariffs on U.S. goods worth up to $3 billion

Economy
Comments
Citing Tax Cuts, McDonald’s Serves Up Tuition Benefits for Employees

Citing Tax Cuts, McDonald’s Serves Up Tuition Benefits for Employees

Economy
Comments

China Slaps Retaliatory Tariffs On 128 US Products

Economy
Comments

Over 60K iPhone Users in South Korea Sue Apple

Economy
Comments

Dr. Evil Ain’t Got Nothing On Jeff Bezos

Economy
Comments

Comments