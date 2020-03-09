#MarketCrash: Stock Market Tanks As Worldwide Coronavirus Hysteria Begins

As the world’s largest oil producers clash and the coronavirus continues to spread, the U.S. stock market suffered massive losses Monday morning which could spark a total economic crash.

#MarketCrash is the number 1 trending topic on Twitter.

The opening was so bad trading was halted for 15 minutes until reopening at 9:49 a.m. ET where stocks continued to plunge.

The stock market is now closed for the rest of the day as Yahoo Finance anchor Zack Guzman wrote on Twitter, “Stocks are halted after triggering a Level I circuit breaker:

Level I – S&P 500 falls 7%, trading will halt for 15 minutes

Level II – S&P 500 falls 13%, trading will halt for 15 minutes

Level III – S&P 500 falls 20%, trading will halt for the rest of the day”

U.S. stocks tanked nearly 7% at the open of trading, nearly 1,900 points:

Of course, in the face of a massive health pandemic and potential economic collapse, liberals cannot refrain from pinning the blame on President Trump to the point they’re essentially celebrating.

