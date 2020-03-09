MarketCrash: Stock Market Tanks As Worldwide Coronavirus Hysteria Begins

As the world’s largest oil producers clash and the coronavirus continues to spread, the U.S. stock market suffered massive losses Monday morning which could spark a total economic crash.

#MarketCrash is the number 1 trending topic on Twitter.

The opening was so bad trading was halted for 15 minutes until reopening at 9:49 a.m. ET where stocks continued to plunge.

The stock market is now closed for the rest of the day as Yahoo Finance anchor Zack Guzman wrote on Twitter, “Stocks are halted after triggering a Level I circuit breaker:

Level I – S&P 500 falls 7%, trading will halt for 15 minutes

Level II – S&P 500 falls 13%, trading will halt for 15 minutes

Level III – S&P 500 falls 20%, trading will halt for the rest of the day”

Stocks are halted after triggering a Level I circuit breaker: Level I – S&P 500 falls 7%, trading will halt for 15 minutes Level II – S&P 500 falls 13%, trading will halt for 15 minutes Level III – S&P 500 falls 20%, trading will halt for the rest of the day#marketcrash — Zack Guzman (@zGuz) March 9, 2020

U.S. stocks tanked nearly 7% at the open of trading, nearly 1,900 points:



BREAKING: U.S. stocks tank nearly 7% at the open of trading https://t.co/uliNPXMKoI pic.twitter.com/Pwg7r34qXr — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 9, 2020

Good morning from Wall Street! 😳 pic.twitter.com/0JDzJkpaRb — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) March 9, 2020

Of course, in the face of a massive health pandemic and potential economic collapse, liberals cannot refrain from pinning the blame on President Trump to the point they’re essentially celebrating.

As I’ve told you, repeatedly, the far left hates you. They hate this country, & they want to watch it all burn down. They are ecstatic about the chaos & they’ll do everything in their power to make it worse. This is a fact, however uncomfortable for some to hear. 👇🏻 https://t.co/d8FjoBoJNA — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 9, 2020

Trump calls the #marketcrash "Fake News" as working class Americans watch their 401ks and IRAs disappear. The rich don't care about us and Trump is the leader of the rich. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 9, 2020

Today is a great day to ask this question.#MarketCrash #NeroTrump

FAKE PRESIDENT https://t.co/MzNyRvtQqe — JRehling (@JRehling) March 9, 2020

-energy markets in free fall, stock market in free fall, countries quarantining millions of its own citizens, can’t test ppl in the most powerful country in the world, North Korea still launching missiles, trump anger tweeting about fake news, SO MUCH WINNING 🤦🏽‍♂️ #marketcrash — jerome felton (@jfelton45) March 9, 2020

Tune in to The David Knight Show for live coverage and more news:



Watch Live: Corona-WAR: Be Afraid When Gov't Invokes War Metaphors https://t.co/jumxplgSFf — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 9, 2020

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!