MarketWatch Caught In Huge Hoax

MarketWatch has published a massively false headline pushing the hoax that Alex Jones was sued about a book about Sandy Hook. Alex breaks down this fake news headline and lays out the facts.

RELATED: ULTIMATE FAKE NEWS PSY-OP: MSM FALSELY CLAIMS ALEX JONES LOSES SANDY HOOK DEFAMATION CASE

Robert Barnes Makes MAJOR Announcements In Sandy Hook Media Hoax


The fake news in media coverage of lawsuits surrounding Sandy Hook has reached unprecedented levels with the MSM doing an all out assault on Alex Jones. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex via Skype to expose the MSM smears and reveal whats next in the battle for free speech.


State Department Admits Over 30 Security Breaches Related To Clinton Emails

New York Approves Driver’s Licenses For Illegal Immigrants

Mass Media Hoax Claims Alex Jones Sent Child Porn When He Was the Victim of 3rd Party Sending Child Porn to Him

Alex Jones’ Lawyer: Claim Jones Sent Child Porn To Sandy Hook Lawyers Wildly Misleading

Joe Biden Advocates “Real Physical Revolution” to Push Through His Political Agenda

