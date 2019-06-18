MarketWatch Caught In Huge Hoax

MarketWatch has published a massively false headline pushing the hoax that Alex Jones was sued about a book about Sandy Hook. Alex breaks down this fake news headline and lays out the facts.
The fake news in media coverage of lawsuits surrounding Sandy Hook has reached unprecedented levels with the MSM doing an all out assault on Alex Jones. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex via Skype to expose the MSM smears and reveal whats next in the battle for free speech.