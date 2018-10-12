Marks and Spencer Criticised for Selling School Uniform Hijabs for Toddlers

Marks and Spencer has been criticised for selling hijabs as part of its school uniform range, with anti-extremism campaigner Majid Nawaz condemning the leading British department store for “facilitating medievalism”.

The Islamic modesty garment can be found on the “essentials” section of school uniform pages, costing £6 and coming in both black and navy in sizes small to large — intended for school children from nursery, aged around three, to high school.

One London mother-of-three told Breitbart London that she was uncomfortable buying other uniform items from Marks and Spencer, her usual retailer of choice, while it sold the oppressive garment.

Former Islamist, Islamic reformer, and anti-extremism campaigner Majid Nawaz picked up on the item, images of which were making the rounds of social media, tweeting Wednesday: “Marks and Spencer facilitates medievalism by selling children’s hijabs in the school-wear category.”

.@marksandspencer facilitates medievalism by selling children’s hijabs in the school-wear category. It’s their right to choose profit over values. But it’s our right to shame them for doing so. Little girls are told it is “immodest” to show their hair. And blessed be the fruit pic.twitter.com/I5d7csTsiL — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) October 10, 2018

