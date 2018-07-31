Mars Won't Be This Close Until 2287

Early this morning, Mars made its closest approach to Earth since 2003 — but if you missed it, the Red Planet is still a magnificent sight to see in the night sky. Humanity will have to wait 269 years for Mars to get much closer, NASA says.

At 3:50 a.m. EDT (0750 GMT), Mars reached the closest point to Earth in its orbit. The Red Planet hadn’t been that close to Earth since August 2003. (And when this last approach occurred, it was the first time in 60,000 years that Mars had come so close.) This occurrence follows last week’s Mars event: On Friday (July 27), the Red Planet reached opposition with the sun and remained at its brightest in the night sky through Monday night and early today (July 31).

If you missed it, don’t believe any crazy stories you may hear about its apparent size. Mars wasn’t as big as the moon in the night sky — not even close; that story is a hoax that somehow pops up every single year. In reality, at Mars’ closest approach, the moon still appeared 75 times larger than the Red Planet, while Mars appeared as an extremely bright, star-like object that was visible for much of the night. But if you slept through the whole event, don’t worry! Mars will still be especially bright and close tonight, so make sure to look up!

