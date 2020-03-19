Martial Law France: Citizens Have to Fill Out Form Every Time They Leave the Home

The coronavirus lockdown in France literally forces citizens to ‘show their papers’; They have to fill out a form explaining why they are outside and present it to police.

A translation of the form posted online shows how citizens have to provide their name, date of birth, address and declare their reason for leaving quarantine.

Travel to a workplace is allowed, but only if the individual can prove they don’t have the capacity to work from home.

Other reasons include purchasing “essential necessities in authorized establishments” (how this can be proven is unknown), visiting family for “compelling reasons,” assisting vulnerable people and traveling for medical reasons.

There also appears to be an exemption for exercise so long as it takes place locally and not with groups of people.

Videos posted online show people being stopped by police and asked to explain their reason for being outside. Those without paperwork have to fill it in on the spot and face fines of up to $148 if caught lying about their activities.

100,000 extra police have been deployed to patrol streets and enforce the lockdown.

Meanwhile, in Spain, authorities are using drones to yell at people who disobey quarantine.

A video clip from the BBC shows police telling people walking in a Madrid park to go home. This message is then amplified via a loudspeaker attached to the drone.

