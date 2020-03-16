Martial Law USA 2020?

Martial Law is being declared across the globe as the perception of the pandemic pushes civilization into a state of paranoia as 368 just died in one day in Italy.

Where is the military mobilizing within the hardest-hit areas of America?

And will President Trump declare a ban on Interstate travel, a lockdown that could potentially cripple the economy and bring the globalists one step closer to their nightmare scenario?

Better yourself by ordering our top-selling products now at up to 40% off today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: The Only Thing We Have To Fear Is Fear Itself - Coronavirus Panic Gets Dangerous

Watch Live: The Only Thing We Have To Fear Is Fear Itself – Coronavirus Panic Gets Dangerous

Special Reports
Comments
Trump Trounces Democrats' H1N1 Response

Trump Trounces Democrats’ H1N1 Response

Special Reports
Comments

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO REPORT: The Scourge Of Hoplophobia Revealed!!

Special Reports
Comments

The Perfect Storm For A Global Currency Reset

Special Reports
Comments

‘Remove Trump For Coronavirus Response,’ Says Deep State + Ted Nugent Live

Special Reports
Comments

Comments