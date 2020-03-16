Martial Law USA 2020?

Martial Law is being declared across the globe as the perception of the pandemic pushes civilization into a state of paranoia as 368 just died in one day in Italy.

Where is the military mobilizing within the hardest-hit areas of America?

And will President Trump declare a ban on Interstate travel, a lockdown that could potentially cripple the economy and bring the globalists one step closer to their nightmare scenario?

