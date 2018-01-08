Martin Luther King, Jr. Takes Knee On New Yorker Cover

The latest cover of The New Yorker depicts civil-rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. taking a knee alongside NFL players Michael Bennett and Colin Kaepernick.

The cover art, titled “In Creative Battle,” is for the magazine’s Jan. 15 issue, which is this year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a federal holiday marking King’s birthday.

Artist Mark Ulriksen said the title was inspired by King’s acceptance speech for the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, in which he spoke of being “engaged in a creative battle to end the long night of racial injustice.”

