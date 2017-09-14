Martin Shkreli Jailed For Joke 'Bounty' Requesting Strand Of Hillary Clinton's Hair

Joking on Facebook is enough to get you imprisoned in New America™.

From Fox News:

A federal judge ordered “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli to prison Wednesday after the disgraced former CEO offered $5,000 to anyone who could bring him a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair. Shkreli had been out on a $5 million bond since being convicted last month of two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Judge Kiyo Matsumoto declared Shkreli a “danger to society” and ordered him to jail. Shkreli left the courtroom flanked by U.S. Marshals, but was not in handcuffs.

…In a letter to Judge Matsumoto Thursday, Shkreli apologized for what he called an “awkward attempt at humor or satire” and insisted he was not threatening Clinton. Shkreli’s attorney, Ben Brafman, argued in court papers that Shkreli’s comments were merely a tasteless joke comparable to some of President Donald Trump’s derisive comments, not a threat worthy of putting him behind bars. “Indeed, in the current political climate, dissent has unfortunately often taken the form of political satire, hyperbole, parody or sarcasm,” Brafman wrote. “There is a difference, however, between comments that are intended to threaten or harass and comments — albeit offensive ones — that are intended as political satire or strained humor.”

Not according to Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, there’s not.