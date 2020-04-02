Marxist UN WHO Boss Must Be Put on Trial, Critics Say

With United Nations World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia serving as a mouthpiece for the Communist Party of China on the global stage, questions and concerns about his shadowy communist past are growing louder. Considering his scandal-plagued background, critics have gone so far as to say that “Marxist revolutionary” Tedros should be on trial for crimes against humanity — not sitting atop the WHO barking orders at national governments and peddling Beijing’s propaganda to humanity. So far, though, the establishment media has largely remained silent about the emerging firestorm.

As The New American reported shortly after his tenure began, Tedros, who has no medical degree but got the top UN job with fervent backing from Communist China, is an actual communist with a long pedigree in the movement. Before taking up his perch at the WHO, Tedros was most prominent for his government posts in a tyrannical regime, and for his key role in leading the murderous communist organization known as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). This ethno-Marxist terror group has declared war on freedom and other ethnic groups within Ethiopia. And Tedros played a major role, serving as a top member of the TPLF’s Politburo Central Committee, according to multiple news reports.

The U.S. government previously designated the Marxist group as a terrorist organization for its murders, kidnappings, terror attacks, and more. Citing at least a dozen terror attacks on private citizens, religious figures, private property, non-governmental organizations, journalists, and other targets spanning more than three decades, the Global Terror Database continues to list it as such. TPLF also joined forces with other mass-murdering Marxist-Leninist parties and formed the “Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front” (EPRDF), an alliance that today rules the nation despite having been formally disbanded last year.

While it claimed to have moderated its Marxism-Leninism since coming to power in the early 1990s, in reality, critics say EPRDF governed in a deeply corrupt and autocratic fashion. Tedros, the “right-hand man” of late dictator Meles Zenawi, served in multiple senior positions in the Ethiopian regime over those years, including a term as “health minister” and later a stint as “foreign minister.” His “service” has been widely criticized, so much so that his original biography on WHO’s website initially omitted several of the most important points in his career. That past is now coming back to haunt him as critics dig deep.

As “Minister of Health,” Tedros reportedly played a key role in covering up epidemics. Perhaps the most significant example was his concealing of multiple cholera outbreaks, falsely labeling them water-borne diarrhea and downplaying the crises. He also bullied bureaucrats into silence about these problems, news reports and critics say. Later, as “Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Tedros helped the regime hunt down journalists and dissidents, including those who fled abroad. Human Rights Watch and other groups drew global attention to the regime’s kidnapping and rendition of Andy Tsege, a British father of three who was tortured and tormented for years over his criticism of the dictatorship ruling Ethiopia.

