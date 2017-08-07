Maryland City Mulling Over Idea To Let Illegal Immigrants Vote
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

A D.C. suburb in Maryland is considering a plan that would give undocumented immigrants the right to vote, making their city the largest in the Old Line State to do so.

The city, which is home of the University of Maryland’s main campus and nearly 30,000 residents, is weighing approval of the new measure to let noncitizens cast ballots for mayor and City Council, The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday.

Supporters of the measure say that local elections focus on issues like trash collection, and other municipal services and they are issues that affect residents of the city, regardless of their citizenship status.

“These are folks who have a significant stake in our community, and who rely on the facilities in our city,” College Park City Councilwoman Christine Nagle, who is sponsoring the measure, said to the newspaper. “To me, it just made sense.”

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Chicago to Sue Trump Administration over Sanctuary City Funding Threat

Chicago to Sue Trump Administration over Sanctuary City Funding Threat

U.S. News
Comments
Never Trumper Encourages Dems to Help Start "Conservative Civil War"

Never Trumper Encourages Dems to Help Start “Conservative Civil War”

U.S. News
Comments

STUDY: Letting Illegals Stay Costs Six Times More Then Deporting Them

U.S. News
Comments

Ex-Reagan Official: Trump Could be Gone by February

U.S. News
Comments

Spurred by Trump, States Battle Sanctuary Cities

U.S. News
Comments

Comments