Maskless Los Angeles County Beachgoers May Face Hefty Fines

Beachgoers in Los Angeles County may face hefty fines for failing to adhere to local coronavirus restrictions, including wearing masks and social distancing while visiting area beaches during Labor Day weekend.

Officials from the Department of Beaches and Harbors issued rules for L.A. County beaches, which permits basic beach activities, such as sunbathing, fishing, picnicking, and swimming. However, other activities, beach volleyball, organized sports, and large gatherings, for example, are prohibited.

Additionally, beachgoers are required to maintain proper social distancing, keeping a six-foot distance from others, except those within the same household. Everyone above the age of two is required to wear a face-covering “when out of the water,” per the guidelines, which were last updated September 4, days before Labor Day.



The face-covering requirement coincides with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s reopening protocol for public beaches, which states that “everyone who visits the beaches must wear a face covering at all times (except while eating or drinking, or while in the water).”

“Those between the ages of 2 and 8 should use them under adult supervision to ensure that the child can breathe safely and to avoid choking or suffocation,” the guidance states. “Only individuals who have been instructed not to wear a face covering by their medical provider are exempt from wearing one.”

