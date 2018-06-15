Mass Ignoring of Email Ads Hits Multibillion Dollar Industry

Image Credits: Joe The Goat Farmer.

You’ve probably received a bunch of emails from companies telling you that they’re changing their privacy policies, and perhaps asking you for permission to keep sending you email.

And, if you’re like most Americans, those emails went straight into the trash.

This is causing a nightmare for companies that rely on email newsletters or offers to gain and retain customers. The email marketing industry is projected to be worth $22.16 billion worldwide by 2025, according to Transparency Market Research, and approximately 82 percent of companies use email marketing, per marketing research firm Ascend2.

