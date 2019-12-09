'Mass Immigration Turned Virginia Blue' Banner Hung Over Bridge in Arlington

A banner warning “mass immigration turned Virginia blue” was hung over Key Bridge in Arlington, Virginia by conservative activists.

The banner was reportedly hung by self-identified ‘America First’ activists, sometimes known as ‘Groypers’.

Groypers have been actively protesting against what they term ‘Conservative Inc.’ over the last 6 weeks, establishment conservatives who are accused of naively supporting legal immigration despite the fact that it is ensuring demographic replacement.

The idea of demographic replacement has been labeled by the media as a racist dog whistle for white supremacy, although it’s apparently acceptable for leftists to discuss the idea, so long as they’re in favor of it.

America First Conservatives just dropped a banner from Key Bridge in Arlington, Virginia! Mass immigration turned Virginia blue and will do the same to America overall if nothing changes! #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/ZhpXFpvucB — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 8, 2019

As we highlighted last week, during a recent Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights event, civil rights lawyer and racial justice advocate Judith Browne Dianis, co-director of the George Soros-funded Advancement Project, openly admitted that less white people in America means more power for Democrats.

“When we get to 2042 or 2045, whatever you wanna use, we actually will not be suffering from what other countries like South Africa have which is having the numbers but not having the power,” said Dianis.

“People say that demographics aren’t destiny, well we are trying to make it destiny,” she added.

While the mainstream media demonizes conservatives who dare mention demographics as racists, they routinely celebrate how the demographic decline of white people is flipping areas of America blue.

Last month, the New York Times published a story lauding the fact that changing demographics had turned Virginia solid blue.

The “more lasting force at work is demographics,” admitted the newspaper.

