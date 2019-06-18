Mass Media Hoax Claims Alex Jones Sent Child Porn When He Was the Victim of 3rd Party Sending Child Porn to Him

– The emails were sent to Infowars by a third party

– The FBI’s investigation is treating Jones as the victim

– The mass media ran a giant hoax claiming Jones sent the emails to Sandy Hook lawyers

– The emails ended up in a spam folder and were never opened by Infowars staff

– The emails sent to Infowars were “very hostile” and contained threats against Jones

– Plaintiff’s lawyers in the Sandy Hook case tried to subpoena 9.6 million emails

– Unopened emails did not say they contained child porn

– The entire farce was likely a set-up to frame Jones

– Jones has offered a $1 million dollar reward to find the perpetrator

The mass media ran a giant hoax claiming Alex Jones had sent child porn to Sandy Hook lawyers when in fact Jones himself was a victim of a third party sending him malware which contained child porn.

The entire farce clearly looks like a set-up intended to frame Jones. Here’s what actually happened;

As part of discovery, the judge in the Sandy Hook case initially ordered Infowars to turn over an archive of 9.6 million emails received since 2012.

Having subsequently accepted that this was an impossible task, the judge clarified that Infowars only had to turn over emails that mentioned Sandy Hook terms or the names of victims.

57,000 emails were turned over to the court, out of which 12 emails contained images of child porn. These emails went into a spam filter and nobody at Infowars opened the emails or the attachments (doing so would have been a crime). The emails did not state that they contained child porn. Only after the Sandy Hook lawyers subpoenaed the emails was the porn discovered.

When Sandy Hook lawyers found these emails as part of discovery, they turned them over to the FBI in late May and the FBI began an investigation.

According to Jones’ attorney Norman Pattis, the FBI is treating Jones as the victim because the malicious emails were sent to him by a third party and were “very hostile” towards Jones.

“There were 9.6 million emails that were searched; we turned over about 57,000 of them. In 12 of them, there were embedded images of child pornography,” Pattis said. “As it turns out, those emails were never opened, the images were never opened. There’s no evidence that anybody here, or anybody affiliated with you, or you, ever searched them. So clearly they were placed in there as malware.”

“I’ve spoken to federal prosecutors, they regard you as a victim. They do not regard you in any way as a suspect,” he added.

“I spoke to federal prosecutors last week. They report that there is no indication anyone at InfoWars knowingly possessed child pornography,” said Pattis.

Indeed, the emails did not indicate that they contained child porn and were not opened by any Infowars staff. This clearly suggests that the emails were an attempt to set-up Jones and Infowars for possession of child porn.

Despite the media acknowledging in early reports that Jones was the victim, reporting that he had offered a $1 million reward to find the culprit who sent the emails, two days later the press began running fake news headlines claiming Jones had sent the emails to Sandy Hook lawyers, which is completely false.

The fact that the media would run a complete hoax in claiming Jones had sent child porn when in fact he was the victim because the emails were sent to him is particularly egregious, but par for the course given that the profession of journalism is now controlled by far-left activists who abuse their power to ruin people’s lives.

One newspaper, the Hartford Courant, actually reported the truth when it stated, “The FBI has informed Alex Jones someone planted child pornography on the servers for his Infowars website” and that the emails “appeared to be threats against Jones but actually contained child pornography.”

Sandy Hook attorneys accused Jones of failing to perform “minimal due diligence” by refusing to open the child porn attachments. Doing so would have been a crime, and at no point did anyone at Infowars even open the emails.

Another lawyer acting on behalf of Jones, Robert Barnes, also commented on the matter.

“FBI confirmed Jones was VICTIM of malware sent to him he never opened, that lawyers found from court discovery opening up all attachments of all emails ever sent to him,” said Barnes, adding, “I’m wide awake in Vegas & will be suing libelers.”

FBI confirmed Jones was VICTIM of malware sent to him he never opened, that lawyers found from court discovery opening up all attachments of all emails ever sent to him. FYI: it's early morning in UK, where @PrisonPlanet is. But I'm wide awake in Vegas & will be suing libelers. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) June 18, 2019

“When even the Jones-haters detail how #AlexJones was the VICTIM of malware, then you know how bad the libel is from the rest of the press. Shouldn’t that cause people to ask: what else are they lying about concerning #AlexJones?” he added, highlighting a tweet by trial lawyer Max Kennerly.

When even the Jones-haters detail how #AlexJones was the VICTIM of malware, then you know how bad the libel is from the rest of the press. Shouldn't that cause people to ask: what else are they lying about concerning #AlexJones? https://t.co/kRkdIa4Mhb — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) June 18, 2019

“It does not appear (Jones) was knowingly involved in possessing child pornography. Rather, someone emailed it unsolicited to an InfoWars address,” said Kennerly.