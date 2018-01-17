Mass Migration Now Sole Cause of Population Growth in Germany

Newly released statistics have revealed that the German population grew by 346,000 in 2016 due to mass migration, in a year where the number of births in the country did not exceed the number of deaths.

The statistics from the German Federal Statistical Office show that despite the very low birthrate in Germany, the population has continued to grow through mass migration. While the population grew by 346,000 in 2016, the numbers are still well below the growth of 978,000 in 2015 during the height of the migrant crisis, Die Welt reports.

According to the statistics office, 498,000 individuals migrated to Germany in total in 2016 but the German birth rate has remained very low with 118,000 more people dying in Germany than were born.

The number of foreigners as a part of the overall German population has also increased from 10.5 per cent in 2015 to 11.2 per cent in 2016 and the number is expected to continue growing in the future.

