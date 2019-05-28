Mass Protest Against Censorship Planned at Facebook Annual Stockholder Meeting

An event protesting social media censorship is planned outside a Facebook shareholder meeting this Thursday in Silicon Valley.

Protesters are planning to target Facebook’s annual shareholder meeting in Menlo Park in efforts to bring attention to the censorship against conservatives on the platform.

Organizers for the grassroots event have cited Facebook’s censorship of several high profile conservative figures, including Michelle Malkin, James Woods and Paul Joseph Watson, as examples of Big Tech’s silencing campaign.

“Fight for freedom of speech- before they silence YOU!” says one grassroots organizer, adding, “EVERYONE BE THERE- BRING WHISTLES HORNS ETC!”

MASS PROTEST AGAINST SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP at FACEBOOK ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING: May 30 @ 9 AM

Hotel Nia

200 Independence Drive

Menlo Park CA Fight for freedom of speech- before they silence YOU! EVERYONE BE THERE- BRING WHISTLES HORNS ETC!#MAGA RT $FB @RealJamesWoods https://t.co/tUJ5wxtPyb — California Rising (@KernUnited) May 15, 2019

Event details below:

May 30 @ 9 AM

Hotel Nia

200 Independence Drive

Menlo Park CA