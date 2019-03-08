Mass Protests In Africa's Largest Country

Image Credits: RYAD KRAMDI/AFP/Getty Images.

Algerians are taking to the streets in droves as groups from across society demand their longtime president end his time in power.

Cities across Africa’s largest country have been flooded for the past two weeks with protesters opposing their ageing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s fifth re-election bid after 20 years in power. The demonstrations, which on March 1 by some estimates numbered more than a million, have sent shockwaves through the oil and gas-rich country — OPEC’s ninth largest crude producer.

For the security-heavy state that went largely untouched by the Arab Spring, the strength and audacity of the protests are a complete surprise, says Farah Soumes, a local freelance writer who’s been taking part in the demonstrations.

Read more


A spiritual battle is taking place worldwide and is personified by “nationalists versus globalists.”


Related Articles

America First: Trump Seeking 'Five To Six Times' More Money From Countries Hosting US Troops

America First: Trump Seeking ‘Five To Six Times’ More Money From Countries Hosting US Troops

World News
Comments
Muslims Riot For 4th Night Running in Grenoble, France

Muslims Riot For 4th Night Running in Grenoble, France

World News
Comments

North Korea Hit by ‘Artificial’ Earthquake After ‘Mine Explosion’

World News
comments

‘Muslim for German chancellor? Why not?’ Remark by senior MP in Merkel’s party triggers backlash

World News
comments

UK: As One School Scraps Pro-LGBT Lessons Over Protests From Muslims, Others Begin Teaching How to Treat Knife Wounds

World News
comments

Comments