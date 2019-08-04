Mass Shooting At Ohio Bar District, Second In 12 Hours

Image Credits: MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images.

Nine people were killed and 26 injured after a gunmen opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, less than a day after a gunman killed 20 and injured dozens at a mall in El Paso, Texas.

The Dayton Police Department announced they neutralized the gunman less than a minute after the shooting began, and held a press conference to deliver updates on the situation.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also held a press conference giving further details about the state of the victims.

Police had responded to the gunman at about 1 AM Sunday, who was armed with a rife, wearing body armor, and carrying extra magazines, in Dayton’s Oregon District which has a number of restaurants, bars and theaters.

Images of the police standing over the dead shooter are circulating social media. Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook Ohio.

President Trump wished the victims’ families his condolences and thanked law enforcement for their rapid responses.

“The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!” Trump tweeted.


Beto Ties Trump to El Paso Shooting — 'He Is a Racist, and He Stokes Racism in This Country'

Ohio shooting: 'We ran for our lives' – witness recalls moment of deadly attack

