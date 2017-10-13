Mass Shooting In Sweden - Officials Immediately Rule Out Terrorism

Four people have been injured after a gunman opened fire in a small town in southern Sweden – but police have ruled out the incident being terror-related.

Multiple casualties have been reported after the man started shooting people in the heart of Trelleborg, in the south of the country at around 11.30pm local time.

All four injured are men in their 20s, local police say.

BREAKING NEWS: Police say people should avoid central Trelleborg, Sweden, after shooting reportedly injures 7. Major operation ongoing… pic.twitter.com/g12X6SfHgM — BNL NEWS 🇺🇸 (@BreakingNLive) October 12, 2017

