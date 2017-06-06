Massachusetts Judge Allows Right-to-die Lawsuit to Move Forward

A Massachusetts judge ruled that two doctors may move forward with a lawsuit seeking an order that the state’s murder and manslaughter laws do not apply to physicians who offer lethal medications to terminally ill patients.

Superior Court Judge Mary Ames in Boston in a ruling last week declined to dismiss the lawsuit by the doctors, one of whom is suffering from cancer, who argued a cloud of uncertainty was preventing physicians from providing such medications.

The doctors have proven there is a controversy regarding the law that is worth the court’s time to consider, Ames said in the decision, noting that she had not yet made a determination on the merits of their argument.

Read more