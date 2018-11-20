Massive Dow Drop Incoming - CFO Poll

The Dow plunge isn’t anywhere near done.

At least, not according to chief financial officers at major corporations.

More than half of the members of the CNBC Global CFO Council think the Dow Jones Industrial Average will fall below 23,000 — roughly 2,000 points from its current level — before the stock market barometer is ever able to top the 27,000 level. The 23,000 level would equate to another 8 percent in decline among the Dow group of stocks before the selling stops. The Dow dropped by more than 400 points on Monday.

Read more