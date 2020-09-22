Massive "F**k Cuomo And de Blasio" Mural Painted On New York Street

New York City residents protested their Democrat governor and mayor on Saturday by writing, “F**k Cuomo And de Blasio” on a Williamsburg, Brooklyn street in the same style as “Black Lives Matter” murals painted throughout the country this year.

The New York Post reported, “The not-so-subtle shout-out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio went up around 1 a.m. Saturday on North 15th Street between Wythe Avenue and Banker Street in Williamsburg, during the waning hours of an annual block party which this year doubled as a ‘small business owner protest.'”

An attendee of the block party protest told The Post, “A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, ‘F–k Cuomo and de Blasio.’ The party continued. Everyone took photos. It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.”

The protest artwork was taken down by city workers within 24-hours of being painted.

A criminal mischief complaint was filed over the anti-Cuomo and de Blasio mural and an investigation is ongoing, according to NYPD.

Meanwhile, Bill de Blasio, who joined Al Sharpton in painting “Black Lives Matter” on the street outside Trump Tower, assigned 27 police officers to protect the BLM mural.

When a woman dressed as “Lady Liberty” covered BLM street art with red paint in August, NYPD officers had her arrested.

Why the double standard?

