Massive Solar Flare Expected to hit Earth This Week

Image Credits: NASA.

Scientists are preparing for a “geomagnetic storm” – a blast of particles from the Sun’s atmosphere that disrupts the Earth’s magnetic field.

The US Space Weather Prediction Center said a storm alert is in affect for today and tomorrow.

It said a hole in the surface of the Sun was discovered and it is releasing a “high stream of activity”.

The power networks could be brought to their knees by the G1-class storm, the agency added.

People have been warned to expect weak power fluctuations and impacts on satellite operations.

