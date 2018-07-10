Massive US Oilfield Boosts Demand for Pipelines

Pipeline capacity has created major roadblocks for America’s biggest oilfield, known as the Permian Basin, but Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton said the issue could be solved within the next year or two.

“The industry is building new pipelines right now to carry all of that new oil and natural gas from the Permian Basin all across the country to the refineries along the Gulf Coast and around the world,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday.

“They are getting that product to the Gulf Coast where it can export oil and natural gas to places like Europe, China.”

Read more