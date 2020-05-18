Matrix Creator Lilly Wachovsky Drops F-bomb on Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for Using Red Pill Meme

Image Credits: Getty Images / Astra Astrid Indricane / EyeEm.

A cult scene from the Matrix has become a popular meme, often used to describe a rejection of mainstream and leftist worldviews, just like Neo decided to reject the simulation and see the things the way they really are.

It seems, however, that the creators of the film are not very fond of this, to put it mildly.

Matrix creator Lilly Wachovsky became incensed with Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk for using the red pill meme, referencing the film. In an obscene response, the filmmaker slammed both and then proceeded to share a link to an LGBTQ social service.

While many people were wondering what the billionaire meant by his tweet, guessing if it’s a political statement or just a joke, Wachovsky simply dropped an f-bomb on both Musk and Ivanka.

