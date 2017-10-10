Matt Damon called 'spineless profiteer who stays silent' by Harvey Weinstein victim Rose McGowan

Matt Damon may soon be forced to comment on the decades of sexual harassment Harvey Weinstein inflicted upon his staff and a number of Hollywood actresses after one of those stars took aim at the Oscar-winning writer and star of ‘Good Will Hunting.’

One day after Sharon Waxman revealed in a post on The Wrap that she had been working on an expose about Weinstein until Damon and actor Russell Crowe called her directly to try and bury the piece, Rose McGowan lashed out at the actor.

‘Hey @Mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent?’ wrote McGowan Monday afternoon, hours after calling on the entire board at Weinstein Company to step down for being complicit in covering up the executive’s actions.

McGowan also acknowledged a few of Damon’s similarly tongue-tied pals, tweeting: ‘Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how’s your morning boys?’

Read more