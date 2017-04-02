Matt Drudge Warns Trump Surrounded by Traitors, In Crisis

Independent media mogul Matt Drudge made an ultra-rare appearance on The Savage Nation radio show Friday, taking over the airwaves to warn President Trump’s young administration is in peril.

“I do think there is a crisis, on many fronts,” Drudge admitted.

“Is some of it of his own making?” he asked before going to calls.

The DrudgeReport.com founder indeed invoked his former radio host days when he joined Savage in California to celebrate the veteran broadcaster’s 75th birthday.

“We’re trying to save this young Trump administration,” Drudge declared.

Drudge claimed Trump single-handedly saved floundering leftist media outlets like the New York Times and Vanity Fair, which seemed destined to fail before the “opposition” party “consolidated.”

“I’m getting a little bit nervous about the media situation. Do you know, the media was near death. The New York Times was hanging on the short hairs. Do you know Vanity Fair was going under. CNN barely had a fraction,” Drudge said. “Trump has saved the media.”

The influential news figure also called attention to the president’s flagging approval ratings in Rasmussen polls, which he is concerned currently spell danger for the Trump administration.

