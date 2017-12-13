Matt Drudge on Ala. Senate election: 'Luther Strange would have won'

Image Credits: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic.

The Drudge Report’s Matt Drudge blasted Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) after his loss Tuesday, saying Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) would have won the race.

“Luther Strange would have won in a landslide… Just too much crazy in nerve racking times,” Drudge said Tuesday night in a rare tweet. “There IS a limit!”

Strange currently holds the seat that was up for grabs in the Alabama special election. He lost the GOP primary to Moore.

Drudge has previously labeled Moore as “Judge Whore” on his influential news-aggregation website after reports of sexual misconduct allegations against Moore were reported.

Moore was accused of sexual misconduct last month by multiple women, including one woman who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was in his 30s.

