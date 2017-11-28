Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Matt Dubiel: Chemtrails Over Chicago
Many major cities across the country are experiencing the same thing
David Knight
| Infowars.com -
November 28, 2017
Comments
Something strange is happening in Chicago’s skies.
Related Articles
NYT Caught Pushing Ineffective Vaccine
Health
Comments
Germany swings EU vote in favour of weed-killer glyphosate
Health
Comments
Watchdog: VA Centers Failed to Report Potentially Dangerous Doctors
Health
Comments
Trump Appoints Pro-Vaccine Official To CDC
Health
Comments
Get government out and let markets work in health care
Health
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.