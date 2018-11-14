Matt Gaetz: Democrats ‘Are Testing What They Can Get Away With’ to ‘Steal 2020’

Image Credits: Eric Hersman / Flickr.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that Democrats are “stress-testing the integrity of our election system” to build a “road-map on how to steal the election from Donald Trump in 2020,” offering his remarks on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

Gaetz discussed ostensible vote recount efforts in Florida: “The law requires certain reporting and transparency to occur regarding who voted, when they voted, and by what means they voted. That transparency isn’t just to make us feel better, it’s the kryptonite to fraud, because if we know how people are voting you’re able to triangulate against any of the fraudsters that would cast the illegal ballots.”


Gatez remarked, “Brenda Snipes has just decided there are certain things she’s not going to tell us and wasn’t going to tell us. So we had to go to court, and the courts ruled that the supervisor of elections violated the Florida Constitution by standing in the way of public access. What’s most concerning is that between election day and now, over 80,000 ballots have just been like spoken into existence. They weren’t acknowledged to even exist on election night, and then lo and behold, the Democrats needed more votes to close gaps, and more ballots continued to be found.

Gaetz joked, “Hell, I still think they’re finding votes of Al Gore down in Broward County.”

