Mattel Launches New Line of "Gender Neutral" Dolls

Toy maker Mattel has announced it is launching a new line of “gender neutral” dolls, prompting some critics to accuse the company of trying to socially engineer children.

“Kids can customize the new dolls with long or short hair, pants or skirts, or both. The dolls come in six different skin tones,” reports Fox Business.

Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said the dolls were being released because “kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms.”

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” she said.

This is all about social engineering. If @Mattel wanted to make a doll without defined private parts, totally fine, its been done many times and gives kids options. That’s not what’s going on here. This is social engineering masquerading as a toy. pic.twitter.com/LEhRpiF4wy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 25, 2019

An ad for the new product featured a boy with purple hair and one who was wearing an earring.

Some respondents accused the company of trying to socially engineer kids, contributing to making them confused about gender.

“This is all about social engineering,” commented Robbie Starbuck. “If @Mattel wanted to make a doll without defined private parts, totally fine, its been done many times and gives kids options. That’s not what’s going on here. This is social engineering masquerading as a toy.”

One wonders how successful the new line will be.

“Get woke, go broke” is a common refrain, but the amount of free advertising any company enjoys by pandering to identity politics is usually substantial.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————