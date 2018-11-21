Mattis Confirms Yemen Peace Talks

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that peace talks between Yemen’s warring parties are likely to take place in early December in Sweden.

Western countries are pressing for a ceasefire and renewed peace efforts to end the more than three-year-long conflict, which is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthi group. The Houthis now rule most of Yemen’s population, while the exiled government controls a section of the south.

