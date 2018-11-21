Mattis Confirms Yemen Peace Talks

Image Credits: DOD.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that peace talks between Yemen’s warring parties are likely to take place in early December in Sweden.

Western countries are pressing for a ceasefire and renewed peace efforts to end the more than three-year-long conflict, which is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthi group. The Houthis now rule most of Yemen’s population, while the exiled government controls a section of the south.

