Mattis in “Complete Agreement” With DOD, White House on Space Force

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday there is “complete agreement” between his agency, Vice President Mike Pence and the White House on creating a new Space Force for the military.

The Pentagon is working with Pence’s office daily, but the details of the military space plans and what the new organization would look like are not yet hashed out, Mattis told reporters.

President Trump has called for a brand new military service like the Air Force that would be dedicated to space, but a draft version of Pentagon space plans obtained last week by Defense One showed the military was instead contemplating a smaller combatant command similar to U.S. Cyber Command.

