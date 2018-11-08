Mattis: "No Plans to Step Down"

Contradicting press reports, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has no plans to step down and leave the Trump administration following the midterm elections, his spokeswoman says.

“No. There is work to be done,” Pentagon Press Secretary Dana White told the Washington Free Beacon when asked if Mattis plans to leave office at the halfway point in President Trump’s first term. She did not elaborate.

Mattis is leading an effort within the Pentagon to reform the U.S. military with the goal of creating more lethal and agile forces.

Read more