Mattis, Pompeo to Brief Senate on Saudi Arabia, Yemen

Image Credits: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will brief the U.S. Senate on Wednesday on the latest developments related to Saudi Arabia, Senator John Cornyn, the number two Senate Republican, told reporters on Monday.

Many U.S. lawmakers, including some of President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans, have rejected Trump’s embrace of Saudi Arabia. They have called for a strong U.S. response to the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the war in Yemen, which has created one of the world’s most urgent humanitarian disasters.

Trump vowed last week to remain a “steadfast partner” of Saudi Arabia and said it was not clear whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about the plan to kill Khashoggi last month at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

