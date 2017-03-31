Mattis says response coming soon on Russia arms treaty violation

Defense Secretary James Mattis on Friday hinted at Russian interference in the U.S. election and said a decision will come soon on how to respond to the country’s alleged violations of a nuclear arms control agreement.

“Russia’s violations of international law are now a matter of record,” Mattis said at a press conference in London, “from what happened with Crimea to other aspects of their behavior in mucking around other people’s elections and that sort of thing.”

Mattis was responding to a reporter who asked whether it was time for the United States to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty banning nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

The U.S. has accused Russia of developing and fielding such a weapon. Russia denies it has violated the treaty.

