Mattis: U.S. Nearly Bombed Russians in Syria a Second Time

Image Credits: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image.

U.S. military forces in the Middle East nearly bombed a group of Russian mercenaries working with pro-government forces in Syria for a second time, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis revealed Tuesday.

Mattis, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, also defended the mass expulsion of Russian intelligence officers around the world in response to Moscow’s use of a deadly nerve agent in attempting to assassinate a defector in Britain.

On the Syrian incident, Mattis said within the past week a group of Russian mercenaries moved across a river that was a line set up to deconflict U.S.-backed and Russian-backed rebel groups and into an area were Russians were not supposed to be operating.

“These were forces moving into more advanced positions, too close,” he said.

Read more


Related Articles

Russia Shuts Down US Consulate, Expels Diplomats

Russia Shuts Down US Consulate, Expels Diplomats

World at War
Comments
US Efforts in Afghanistan Encumbered by High Turnover

US Efforts in Afghanistan Encumbered by High Turnover

World at War
Comments

Operation in Syria’s Ghouta ‘Nearly Over’, Russia Says

World at War
Comments

Russian ambassador: ‘Cold War situation’ a possibility

World at War
Comments

Poland, United States sign $4.75 billion deal on Patriot missiles

World at War
Comments

Comments