Mattis vows ‘ironclad’ commitment to South Korean security

Image Credits: Amber I. Smith / US Dept of Defense.

Defense Secretary James Mattis told South Korea that the U.S. has an “ironclad” commitment to South Korea on Thursday as Washington and Pyongyang continue to hammer out the details of the denuclearization agreement.

“U.S. commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and the U.S. will continue to use the full range of diplomatic and military capabilities to uphold this commitment,” Mattis said prior to a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo in Seoul, according to Reuters. 

“And this includes maintaining the current U.S. force levels on the Korean peninsula,” he continued.

Read more


Related Articles

Islamists fail to sway regional Indonesian elections

Islamists fail to sway regional Indonesian elections

World News
Comments
Iran Orders Reopening Nuclear Plant If Deal With EU Falls Apart

Iran Orders Reopening Nuclear Plant If Deal With EU Falls Apart

World News
Comments

German Minister: Bavarian Conservatives Won’t Try to Oust Merkel

World News
Comments

Putin-Trump Summit to Take Place In Helsinki On July 16: Kremlin

World News
Comments

Sweden releases migrant who showed his penis to 6y/o child: ‘He just wanted to show his skin colour’

World News
Comments

Comments