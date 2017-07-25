Mattis Wants Review to Weed Out Unnecessary Military Training

Defense Secretary James Mattis has ordered a review of military personnel policies in an ongoing effort to build a defense program that increases “both the capacity and capability of the joint force,” Military Times reported.

In a July 21 memo revealed Tuesday, Mattis directs the military services, National Guard Bureau and the combatant commanders to determine the changes necessary to provide the military “increased flexibility to organize, train and equip more ready and lethal forces.”

Among the topics of review, Mattis wants a look at “requirements for mandatory force training that does not directly support core tasks.”

“I want to verify our military policies also support and enhance warfighting readiness and force lethality,” Mattis writes.

