Max Boot Defends ISIS Leader, Says Suicide Bombing Isn't Cowardly

Washington Post contributor and CNN analyst Max Boot defended ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an op-ed on Monday, claiming that his blowing himself up along with his children was not a cowardly act, as President Trump has stated.

In his op-ed titled, “Baghdadi’s death could have been Trump’s finest hour. He messed it up anyway,” Boot claims that Baghdadi “blowing himself up” contradicted President Trump’s assertion that he died a coward.

“Trump could not have heard ‘whimpering and crying’ because there was no audio, and [Defense Secretary] Esper and [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General] Milley refused to confirm those details,” Boot wrote. “The assertion that Baghdadi died a coward was also contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured he blew himself up.”

Boot repeated that shameful talking point on Twitter as well, which he deleted after fierce online backlash.

Following widespread criticism, Boot edited that bit defending Baghdadi’s honor in his article and stated that he didn’t mean what he wrote.

“An earlier version included a sentence questioning whether Trump was right to call Baghdadi a coward,” Boot tweeted. “That was removed b/c it wrongly conveyed the impression that I considered Baghdadi courageous. As I wrote Sun: Baghdadi was ‘a sick and depraved man.'”

As we reported, the mainstream media quickly sided with Baghdadi in their mission to bash Trump, criticizing the way he described the attack, the harsh rhetoric condemning the bloodthirsty jihadist terrorist group, and even his comments about Baghdadi “dying like a dog.”

Instead of celebrating the fact President Trump helped kill ISIS boss Baghdadi, the media instead slammed Trump and defended the murderous terrorist leader.

