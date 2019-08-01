Max Boot: When U.S. Becomes Majority-Minority 'The Trump Era Will Be Seen As A Sad Last Gasp of White Resistance'

Neocon Max Boot said Tuesday in the Washington Post that when America becomes “majority-minority” then “the Trump era will be seen as a sad last gasp of white resistance.”

“A few decades from now, when the entire country is majority-minority, the Trump era will be seen as a sad last gasp of white resistance — a reprehensible episode that will be recounted alongside the McCarthy era, the internment of citizens and noncitizens of Japanese descent during World War II, and the Palmer Raids,” Boot said.

Decades from now, when the country is majority-minority, the Trump era will be seen as a last gasp of white resistance—a reprehensible episode that will be recounted alongside the McCarthy era, the internment of Japanese-Americans, and the Palmer Raids. https://t.co/4m3zMLGvZs — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 30, 2019

Last year, Boot said that “hard-working Latin American” illegal immigrants should replace “contemptible Republican cowards” in order to “enhance America’s greatness.”



The MSM can no longer support the ever dwindling Russia Collusion hoax and must now concede that he won the election.

Jennifer Rubin, another neocon who works for Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post, shared Boot’s quote on Twitter, adding, “yes!”

"If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness." yes!

https://t.co/ygouIRXjhP — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 18, 2018

Neocon Bill Kristol called for similar in February of 2017, saying the “lazy, spoiled” white working class should be replaced by “new Americans” who “really want to work hard.”

To quote the President of the United States of America, these people sure do seem to “hate whites!”