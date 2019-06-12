Maximum Alert! Putin Issues Dire Warning - Plus US Border Completely Collapses

Image Credits: Kremlin.

Alex Jones reveals a dire warning from President Vladimir Putin as well as a full break down of the deteriorating situation at the U.S. southern border, with hundreds of African migrants from Ebola-stricken countries being bussed in and illegals sneaking in via sewage manholes as part of the U.N.’s plan to collapse America.

Putin Uses St. Petersburg Forum to Address Concerns About “Fiery Serpent” of Nuclear War:

Additional feed:

Alex Jones Show mirror:

Additional Alex Jones Show mirror:



Related Articles

Video: Migrants From Ebola-Stricken Congo Marched Through Streets of San Antonio

Video: Migrants From Ebola-Stricken Congo Marched Through Streets of San Antonio

U.S. News
Comments
Trump is More Popular Amongst Blacks & Hispanics Than He Was in 2016

Trump is More Popular Amongst Blacks & Hispanics Than He Was in 2016

U.S. News
Comments

Joe Biden: “I Think I’m Either Low IQ or Slow — I Don’t Know”

U.S. News
comments

Pelosi: Impeaching Trump “About Patriotism To Our Country”

U.S. News
comments

After Appearing on His Show 30 Times, Now Letterman Says Trump is a “Psychotic Soulless Bastard”

U.S. News
comments

Comments