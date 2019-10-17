Maximum Red Alert: Deep State May Assassinate President Trump Tonight in Dallas

Image Credits: Fair use.

President Trump is scheduled for a rally in Dallas, Texas, tonight.

That said, why is Nancy Pelosi acting so weird during a press conference this morning? Why was she messing with her bracelet? What’s with her ‘bullet’ jewelry? And what was Joe Biden referring to when he said we need to focus on removing Trump on the 17th?

Tune in below and find out more:

And interestingly, the year 1963 in which Kennedy was assassinated, mirrors 2019 in terms of days and dates. The next time the calendars will match up like that will be in 2030:

Hear Biden’s strange remark below:

