Maxine Waters Asks For Money Back From Homeless Woman on Skid Row

While visiting LA’s poverty-stricken Skid Row, Congresswoman Maxine Waters made sure to ask for her $10 dollars in change back after buying a book from a homeless person.

The optics weren’t great.

“Waters visited the desolate on the corner of 5th and San Pedro in the heart of the city’s Skid Row, where she touted a $13 billion bill known as the “Ending Homelessness Act,” reports the American Mirror.

Along with Rep. Al Green and a gaggle of her staff, Waters visited a “tent protest” organized by homeless activist Stephanie Arnold Williams.

“I put all these tents here, with my own money,” Williams said. “Free sewing for the community. I do high-blood pressure readings. I give shade … and a place to sit.”

After purchasing a book from Williams and forgetting her name, Waters seemed overly concerned about getting back the $10 she was owed by the homeless person.

“And she’s so creative. She set up a really nice environment here, but she’s got all these educational books. And guess what? I bought the … Langston Hughes book, $10,” Waters said, waving around a $20 bill. “I need change.”

Well, that was awkward.

