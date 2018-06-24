Maxine Waters Calls For Public Harassment Crusade Against Trump Officials

Maxine Waters wants more people to harass Trump administration officials in public spaces.

The California Congresswoman went on a shouting rampage during a toy drive outside the Wilshire Federal Building on Saturday.

After claiming Trump is”sacrificing our children,” referring to the illegal immigrant kids separated from their “parents” near the border, Waters again called for the president’s impeachment, triggering loud applause from the baying mob.

“History will record while he tried to step on all of us, we kicked him in his rear and step on him,” she yelled, whipping up the crowd.

“If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” she warned.

