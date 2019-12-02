Maxine Waters Faces Dissatisfaction From Progressive Freshman Democrats

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other freshman Democrats clash repeatedly with Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters over her more moderate stances.

The 81-year-old California representative and chair of the House Financial Services Committee has taken heat from the new freshmen for a variety of issues, who say that moderate Democrats who are friendly to businesses dominate the committee, Politico reported.

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter squabbles with Waters over committee procedures while freshman Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, refuse to support Waters over the Export-Import Bank and demand more time to weigh in on bills.

“There’s sometimes been some tensions,” Ocasio-Cortez told Politico in an interview. The New York representative also said at a Nov. 19 private equity hearing that she was “quite upset” by the easy questions both Republicans and Democrats were asking of representatives from firms that had ties to companies with mass layoffs, such as Toys “R” Us.

There has been a prioritization of “conservative seat needs” to protect members from swing states, Ocasio-Cortez told Politico.

Waters’s aides told Politico that her committee staff “put a lot of work into getting powerful witnesses to testify for a hearing examining private equity, for instance, only to have a significant portion of Dem members give industry a pass.”

Waters has also brought Wall Street executives to Capitol Hill to testify in hearings, giving members like Ocasio-Cortez a platform to go viral as she questions senior Trump administration officials or financers.

Waters did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

